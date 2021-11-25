Season 1 Episode 3 of ‘Paris in Love’ Recap: ‘You Can Go Home Again’

On Paris in Love, Paris Hilton’s road to marriage continues.

Paris and her now-husband, Carter Reum, are featured in the reality series as they plan their wedding.

The bride and groom choose a wedding venue in the latest episode, Paris in Love Season 1 Episode 3: “You Can Go Home Again.”

It does not, however, occur without tears and painful memories.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 1 Episode 3 of Paris in Love: “You Can Go Home Again”]

Paris and her mother continue their wedding preparations by visiting a potential ceremony location.

The episode, which debuted on November 1st, is based on a true story.

Paris picks up her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, on May 25, 2021, and the two drive to a church with a family connection, according to Peacock.

They arrive at a nearby church where multiple Hilton family funerals have taken place, as well as one star-studded wedding with a Marilyn Monroe connection.

They attempt to enter the church after Paris parks her pink, customized Bentley.

The doors, however, are shut.

So Kathy snaps a few photos of Paris twirling in a white gown on the church steps and sends them to Carter.

The two then depart, disappointed that they were unable to speak with anyone about the venue for yet another Hilton wedding.

You’re cordially invited! My new show (hashtag)ParisinLove premieres on @PeacockTV on November 11th, and I’m so excited to share my love story with you! pic.twitter.com4teEpRXb8o

Despite her mother’s visits to the church, Paris has no desire to marry there.

She only has sad memories of the church, particularly the funerals of her grandparents.

She does not, however, want to offend her mother.

So Paris consults with her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Nicky advises the former Simple Life star to take charge of the wedding planning process if she wants her dream wedding to come true.

If she doesn’t want the ceremony to take place in a church, she should let her mother know.

Following Nicky’s motivational speech, Paris calls her mother.

She tells her that she doesn’t want to get married in the church they went to.

Kathy reluctantly accepts the decision, despite her disappointment that her long-held dream will not be realized.

When it comes to wedding venues, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https