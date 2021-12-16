Season 1 Episode 6 of ‘Paris in Love’ recap: ‘The Fashion and The Furious’

Paris Hilton’s wedding planning continues in Paris in Love Season 1 Episode 6: “The Fashion and The Furious,” as she juggles a particularly hectic schedule and her wedding to-do list.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 6 of Paris in Love: “The Fashion and the Furious”]

In the latest episode of Paris in Love, which premiered on December 1, it’s nine weeks before the wedding.

According to Peacock, the age limit is 16.

Paris and her fiancé, Carter Reum, are under pressure to finalize their wedding plans.

Invitations take precedence.

As a result, the former star of The Simple Life and her mother, Kathy Hilton, are considering their options.

They examine samples, and their tastes are diametrically opposed.

Paris wants elaborate pink invitations, as pink is her favorite color.

Kathy, on the other hand, is looking for something classic, like the White House or Buckingham Palace.

Paris doesn’t want to upset her mother, as she explains in a solo interview.

She later reveals that she and Carter chose the invitations without informing Kathy.

Kathy is taken aback when she receives a much higher-than-expected bill and discovers she was not consulted.

Kathy decides to “sleep on it” because she doesn’t want to say anything at Paris and Carter’s engagement party, but an awkward toast informs Carter that Kathy is “the boss.”

xOexPTiAxv pic.twitter.com

While driving to a DJ gig, Paris admits to her sister, Nicky Hilton, that she is feeling overwhelmed.

During New York Fashion Week, she has been working on everything from attending shows and walking in them to filming brand videos.

From sunrise to sunset, Paris’s day is meticulously planned.

When you add in the wedding planning, Paris is completely exhausted.

She tells Nicky, tearfully, that on top of everything, she feels trapped between Carter and her mother.

She’s got her game face on in a flash.

Paris is doing interviews, walking the red carpet, and posing with fans.

She then transforms into a DJ, smiling and dancing.

Meanwhile, she explains in a voiceover that in her position, she must maintain a cheerful demeanor — one she’s honed over the years — even if something is wrong.

When my best friend and I are in the same room… @NickyHilton Keep an eye on us…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.