Season 10: Episode 12 Promo Photos Tease the Return of the CFD Gala on ‘Chicago Fire’

The Return of the CFD Gala in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10: Episode 12 Promo Photos

So far, Season 10 of Chicago Fire has been packed with drama, and Episode 12 will be no exception.

Lieutenant Jason Pelham’s job is in jeopardy due to some powerful higher-ups who have a vendetta against him.

Thankfully, it appears that Chief Boden will fight for Pelham’s job.

The workplace drama in Episode 12 won’t be all.

The CFD gala is back, and there’s a possible romance brewing at the event, according to promotional photos.

Although the CFD gala has appeared in previous seasons of Chicago Fire, it hasn’t been seen in an episode in a long time.

The gala provides an opportunity to see Firehouse 51’s staff dressed to the nines and for some potential romantic interests to bloom.

Executive Producer Derek Haas teased that the event would return in Season 10 of Chicago Fire in a previous interview with TV Insider.

He told the outlet, “We’re going to have the CFD gala, which we haven’t had since COVID began.”

That promise will finally be fulfilled in Episode 12.

Chief Evan Hawkins and Violet Mikami have been developing a romantic relationship in Chicago Fire Season 10.

Hawkins nominated Violet for a paramedic excellence award in last week’s episode.

Violet confronted Hawkins, fearful that he had only nominated her because of his romantic feelings for her.

While Hawkins assured her that his personal feelings have no bearing on his work decisions, he also suggested that the two stay away from each other for a while.

Although dating would be against the rules, there is clearly some attraction between these two.

Violet and Hawkins, on the other hand, appear to be breaking their promise to stay away from each other.

The elegantly dressed pair can be seen talking together at the CFD gala in a promo photo for episode 12.

The formal occasion could be just the thing to bring Hawkins and Violet closer together.

Deputy District Chief Don Kilbourne has made it clear that he despises Jason Pelham in previous episodes of Chicago Fire Season 10.

After catching a former superior officer stealing jewelry, Pelham punched him in the face.

Despite doing the right thing, Pelham made a lot of enemies by confronting the superior officer.

Kilbourne was not pleased when Boden offered Pelham the full-time lieutenant position at Firehouse 51.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.