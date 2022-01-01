Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ includes two cast members who left in 2021, as well as one cast member who we expect to see more of in 2022.

Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ features two cast members who left in 2021, as well as one cast member who we expect to see more of in 2022.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire will premiere in January 2022, and fans are excited to see what the cast members have in store for the future.

Two prominent Chicago Fire cast members abruptly left the show in 2021.

In season 10, one of the cast members was promoted to series regular, so we expect her to play a bigger role in the future.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire ended on a cliffhanger in 2021.

In the final moments of episode 9, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd reunite, and Jason Pelham has been promoted to a more permanent position at the firehouse.

However, there were a few cast changes prior to episode 9.

And one of the cast changes surprised and disappointed many of the series’ fans over the years.

Adriyan Rae, who played paramedic Gianna Mackey on Chicago Fire Season 10, left the show at the start of Season 10.

She worked as a paramedic in Firehouse 51 before receiving a job offer that would allow her to advance her career.

Mackey eventually left the fire station.

Rae chose to leave the show for “private reasons,” according to showrunner Derek Haas, who also stated on Instagram that she did not expect to leave the show.

Jesse Spencer was the next big addition to the cast.

Spencer has been with the show since its inception, playing Matt Casey.

Matt Casey planned to move to the West Coast in Season 10 of Chicago Fire to help care for two children who needed a guardian.

As a result, he decided to abandon the firehouse.

Moving forward, we don’t expect Adriyan Rae to reprise her role as Gianna Mackey.

Jesse Spencer answered questions about Matt Casey’s departure from the Chicago Fire.

The actor appears to want to devote his time to his family and other personal endeavors, but he may return in the future.

"You know what, here's the thing: I never try to predict what's going to happen production-wise," Derek Haas told Us Weekly. "But we're in the camp of whenever Jesse [Spencer] wants to come do an episode with us, we'll move mountains and earth to make that happen."

“We’ve been conversing.

That’s something we’ve considered.

I believe you nailed it when you said that some of those…

