Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Says Kelly Severide Feels “Abandoned” by Stella Kidd, Hints at Ending of Engagement

Stella Kidd, one of the firehouse’s most beloved cast members, returned for the Season 10 fall finale of Chicago Fire.

Kidd temporarily left Firehouse 51 to continue her Girls on Fire program elsewhere.

Her absence, on the other hand, put a strain on her marriage to Kelly Severide.

Kidd and Severide reunite in Season 10 Episode 9 of Chicago Fire.

However, showrunner Derek Haas revealed how Severide felt about Kidd’s absence.

Fans were curious about Stella Kidd’s whereabouts during Season 10 of Chicago Fire, as she was absent for the majority of the season.

Kidd left Chicago to pursue her Girls on Fire program, which introduces young girls to the world of firefighting.

Kidd is a huge fan of the show.

Her coworkers at Firehouse 51 were left wondering when she’d return or take over as lieutenant of Truck 81 from Matt Casey.

Kelly Severide also struggled with Kidd’s absence.

Severide discussed Kidd’s decision not to return to take over Casey’s position in the Chicago Fire Season 10 fall finale with Chief Wallace Boden.

Severide told Boden, “Casey told Stella he was leaving.”

“I told her about this floater lieutenant who was blowing everyone away.”

It’s as if she didn’t hear what I was saying.

Everything seemed to go in one ear and out the other because she was so enthusiastic about growing Girls on Fire.”

At the very end of the show, Kidd reappeared.

Kidd was with her bags when Severide opened the door to his house, as if she had just returned.

Severide was experiencing a range of emotions at that time.

The showrunner for Season 10 of Chicago Fire, Derek Haas, spoke about Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide’s awkward reunion.

“The timing of her leaving wasn’t ideal professionally with the open spot for the lieutenantship or with Severide, because Severide had a history of going off the reservation on her in the past,” Haas explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“But she’s never done anything like that to him.”

Severide “doesn’t know quite how to react” when he sees Kidd in the fall season finale, according to Haas, because he felt “ignored… or abandoned for the most part, even if the reasons were good and noble.”

Going into the second half of the season, this is going to be a source of worry.”

Severide, according to Haas, continues to struggle with communication.

In terms of his relationship with Kidd, this doesn’t bode well for him….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.