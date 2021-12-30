Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’: Taylor Kinney Says Severide Doesn’t Have a ‘Lack of Stories to Tell’

Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’: Taylor Kinney Says There Aren’t Any ‘Lack of Stories to Tell’ With Severide

Season 10 of Chicago Fire saw the departure of a major character who had been a long-running character on the show.

Jesse Spencer announced the end of his run as Matt Casey.

Kelly Severide has been played by Taylor Kinney since the beginning.

With such a dramatic cast change, it’s understandable that fans are concerned that Kinney will also depart.

Fortunately, the actor believes his character has plenty of potential.

Spencer’s departure from the Chicago Fire stunned fans.

Since the show’s inception in 2012, the actor has been a part of it.

Matt Casey, the dedicated and skilled Fire Captain on Truck 81, is well-known and loved by the fans.

Casey decides to relocate to Oregon to care for Griffin and Ben Darden in Season 10 of Chicago Fire.

Spencer previously appeared on the show Chicago Fire as Dr.

For eight years, Robert Chase appeared on the Dick Wolf series House.

He also worked for six years on Neighbors, an Australian soap opera.

According to TV Line, Spencer stated during a Zoom press conference that he felt it was time to move on from network television.

Through ten seasons, Captain Casey.

“I realized I’d been doing television for quite some time.”

“I calculated it, and I believe this is my 18th year on network television,” he said.

“It was a difficult decision because I’ve always loved the show, but there are other things I’d like to do in the future, and I have family to look after, and 18 years is a long time.”

Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, has been a part of the show since its inception and has also appeared in a number of other TV shows.

Kinney will not be leaving the show anytime soon, thankfully for fans of the show.

In a November interview with Hollywood Outbreak, the actor discussed his character.

“He’s not a big fan of looking back.

As a result, there’s always something exciting to look forward to.

He’s always working on something.

He is passionate about his work.

He is passionate about what he does for a living.”

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be a shortage of stories to tell with this character,” Kinney continued.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.