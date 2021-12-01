Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ teases the return of two beloved characters in a holiday episode on Instagram.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire saw the tragic loss of Matt Casey.

For the time being, Jesse Spencer has decided to leave the show, and his character, Casey, has left Chicago to attend to personal matters for at least three years.

However, as one door closes, a new one opens.

And it appears that fans are anticipating the return of a few characters who have been absent throughout the season.

Here’s what the showrunners keep hinting at for Season 10’s holiday episode of Chicago Fire.

Stella Kidd has been missing throughout Season 10 of Chicago Fire, leaving fans to wonder if she is leaving.

She’s currently working on her Girls on Fire program in Boston, while the rest of the crew — including her fiancé, Kelly Severide — is battling fires in Chicago.

But we might not have to wait long to see her again.

Fans believe she will appear in the Chicago Fire Season 10 holiday episode, which will air on December.

8th, 2021

Stella Kidd was discussed by showrunner Derek Haas on TVLine.

Matt Casey is still looking for a permanent replacement, and fans would love it if Kidd could do it.

While Haas didn’t say whether Kidd will take Casey’s place permanently, he did say she will return to Chicago “before the end of this calendar year.” With only one episode of Chicago Fire left in 2021, that means she’ll have to make an appearance in episode 9 — the holiday episode.

In Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9, Stella Kidd isn’t the only long-dead character fans might see.

Tuesday, the female Dalmatian of firefighter Darren Ritter, hasn’t appeared on the show since the beginning of the season.

However, several Instagram posts indicate that Tuesday will be back in the near future, possibly even for the holiday episode.

On the 11th of November,

Tuesday’s official Instagram posted a photo of her in front of a laptop at a desk with a stack of paperwork, dated June 12, 2021.

“Did you know that whenever there’s a script with my name on it, she has a zoom meeting with a lot of people, including the director?” reads the Instagram post.

“They go over all the details, and all I hear are two words: peanut butter!”

In addition, on Nov.

Tuesday was photographed in front of a banner advertising NBC’s One Chicago shows on March 3, 2021, according to Instagram.

“Do you see what I’m seeing?” asks the caption.

“Oh my spots,” says the narrator.

