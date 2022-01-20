Season 12 Taglines for ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Have Arrived! (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 12 on Bravo, and only ET has the scoop on the ‘Wives’ new taglines!

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider return for the fourth season of RHONJ (Traci Johnson, wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber, joins in a “friend of” capacity).

From mentions of finishing fights to uncovering secrets, calling out fakers, and protecting love, the women’s new catchphrases seem to be teases of what to expect from season 12, with mentions of finishing fights, calling out fakers, and protecting love making the cut.

“Oh my god, it’s insane!”

Melissa teased the new season to ET last year.

“It’s kinda crazy, like a few seasons ago.”

“I’m going to give you a little bit of the Christening, a little bit of the table flip,” she says, referring to memorable moments from previous seasons.

“And then, like, season 6, when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re gonna give you a little of that, too!”

Continue reading to see the new taglines, then scroll down to see the new title sequence, which includes updated intro looks for Margaret and Dolores!

“Some people are born great, while others are born Jersey,” says the author.

“I am not the one who starts the drama, but I am the one who puts an end to it.”

“I always say, if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to lose.”

“You don’t have to give me a compliment, but you must respect me.”

“Even though my nose is new, I can still smell a rat.”

“I may have a new king, but I remain Queen of New Jersey.”

Now, listen to the ‘Wives deliver their taglines in the new title sequence:

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 12th.

at 8:00 p.m.

Bravo’s ETPT

