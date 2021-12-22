Season 13 of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Bao Says She Was Under ‘A Lot of Pressure’ When She Appeared on the Show

Johnny Lam and Bao Huong Hoang, who appeared on Season 13 of Married at First Sight, made history as the first Asian couple to appear on the reality show.

Despite the fact that the couple ultimately chose not to stay together on Decision Day, MAFS relationship expert Dr.

Viviana Coles stated recently.

Season 13 of Married at First Sight was set in Houston, Texas, which is one of the most diverse cities in the United States. The five couples featured that season reflected the diversity of the city, with Black, white, Asian, and Latinx participants.

In a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle, Coles said, “When you have representation, everybody wins.”

“I also think it gives people a really positive impression of our city,” she added.

“We want to see, and we do see, a diverse range of ethnicities and cultures every day.”

Bao, who was raised in Texas by Vietnamese refugee parents, said she was proud to be one of the show’s first Asian characters.

She did, however, admit to feeling some pressure.

“I mean, I’m flattered.

She told the Chronicle, “I’m honored to be the first.”

“There’s a lot of pressure as well.”

Because I’m well aware that I owe no one anything, but because I’m active in the community, a part of me feels as if I do, in a strange way.

I have no idea.

It’s just that there’s a lot of stress.”

Bao was nervous about being a part of Married at First Sight’s first Asian-American couple.

Johnny, on the other hand, said he was “ready for it.”

The IT professional, whose family was described as “a weird mix of Chinese and Vietnamese” by The List, was excited to share his heritage on the show.

After their wedding, the couple held a traditional tea ceremony, which was one of the ways they accomplished this.

“Now it opens up a whole new audience that’s interested in seeing an Asian American couple be together and go through this process that no one else has,” he told the Chronicle.

“I believe it is considerate…

