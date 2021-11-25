Season 13’s Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman are dating, according to the special ‘MAFS: Where Are They Now?’

Fans of Married at First Sight may not have been surprised when Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark, as well as Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, chose to end their marriages on Decision Day.

However, it’s safe to say that viewers were even more surprised when Bao began dating Zack four months later.

Zack, 27, asked Bao, 36, out on a date while they were playing pool on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, which aired on Wednesday, November 24 following the season 15 reunion.

“I think Bao is an amazing person after getting to know her over the last few months.

I admire her for remaining true to herself at all times.

Her glee is contagious.

Outside the bar where they were, he said, “I really do,” before going inside and summoning the courage to ask her out.

“Over the last several months, we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well, and I’ve really grown to like you, and I’d love to take you out on a date sometime soon,” Zack said, surprising her.

“Do you agree that we should go on a date, a date to see if there’s something more?”

“Since I’ve gotten to know you, I’ve grown very fond of you,” she told him after the administrative director called him “very bold.” She agreed to a date and told him, “Since I’ve gotten to know you, I’ve grown very fond of you.”

Outside, she admitted to being “nervous” and “anxious” about the new relationship, but she’s “eager” to see what happens next.

Later in the episode, the two went on a date, with both of them getting dressed up and admitting that while they’ve hung out before, it’s never felt like this.

They also wanted to make certain that their goals were aligned.

“I got married at first sight because I was hoping to meet The One, fall in love, and start a family, and nothing has changed,” she explained to the app developer.

“I think anyone entering this process, like, wants to date intentionally,” he replied.

As an example, I understand that you wanted to marry.

I’m in the same boat.

Nothing has changed in my feelings about being married.

Us going out, I believe, is a significant risk.

If I wasn’t serious, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Despite the fact that both seem to be a.

‘MAFS: Where Are They Now’ Special Reveals Season 13’s Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman Are Dating