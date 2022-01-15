Season 14 Episode 2 Recap – Maddy Morphosis Talks ‘Million Ways to Be Queer, Only One Way to Be Straight’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’

Season 14 Episode 2 Recap – Maddy Morphosis Discusses ‘Million Ways to Be Queer, Only One Way to Be Straight’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a split premiere, with each episode introducing 7 new queens.

On the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Season 14, the contestants discussed the competition as well as more personal matters.

Maddy Morphosis’ upbringing as a straight-identified drag queen was explored in depth in Episode 2.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.]

Season 14 Episode 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked begins with the queens making their rounds to discuss how they feel after their critiques.

Jorgeous and Angeria Paris VanMicheals both received excellent grades.

Maddy was terrified that she might be lip-syncing, while Jasmine Kennedy and Lady Camden landed safely.

Daya Betty and DeJa Skye were well aware that they were in danger.

Jorgeous aptly described her elation.

Daya, on the other hand, became teary-eyed and expressed her dissatisfaction with her financial situation.

DeJa was next to be hit by the emotional tsunami.

After a highly flattering walk-through visit during the episode, she felt she had disappointed RuPaul.

Lady Camden interjected herself into the discussion to encourage DeJa.

People will fall in love with her, she predicted to her fellow queen.

DeJa should also push herself, but never to the point of exhaustion.

For the talent show, Lady Camden displayed her impressive ballet dancing abilities.

Lady Camden was shown in a different light on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

She expressed her apprehension.

Her background in dance may have played a part in this.

Angeria stepped in to remind her that she would have to break down those barriers during the competition.

Lady Camden then spoke about her early years.

At a young age, while playing at home, she tapped into her feminine side.

Daya returned the compliment, telling her that Lady Camden, her younger self, would be ecstatic to see how far she had progressed.

Jasmine had not expected to be so moved by the first episode.

She spoke openly about not being able to be herself as a child.

Jasmine expressed her feelings that everything she did was wrong and that she had to hide behind a mask.

