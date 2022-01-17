Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight’: Are Steve and Noi Horribly Mismatched?

Are Steve and Noi Horribly Mismatched on Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight’?

On Season 14 of Married at First Sight, five more couples take the plunge and say “I do” to someone they’ve never met.

However, given the show’s 0-5 record on successful marriages last season, it’s difficult not to wonder if the show’s three matchmakers know what they’re doing when it comes to matchmaking.

Consider the case of Steve and Noi.

The MAFS experts matched these two Boston singles.

But there’s a strong indication they’re not meant to be together.

Noi, a self-described “hopeless romantic,” was born in a Laotian refugee camp and raised in a poor family.

Her parents were not wealthy, but they had a strong marriage and worked hard to provide a good life for their family.

She now hopes to find something similar for herself – and to make her parents proud in the process.

The 33-year-old told Pastor Cal Roberson during the show’s matchmaking special, “I just want to be able to count on someone day in and day out.”

“As well as someone who wants to spend time with me and make new memories with me.”

“Stability is what she requires.”

“She requires someone who can assist in providing stability,” Dr.

Pepper Schwartz is a fictional character.

Noi was paired with Steve, who is 38 years old.

They thought he was daring and perceptive, qualities that would make him a good husband for Noi.

But there’s a catch: he doesn’t have a job.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Steve was laid off and decided to take some time off.

He recently returned from a four-month road trip and remains jobless.

The experts didn’t think this was a big deal, claiming that Steve could find work if he wanted one.

Even his family, who were supportive of his plan to marry at first sight, believed that his lack of employment would be an issue for his wife.

Many Married at First Sight fans felt the same way, including Jamie Otis, who appeared in season 1 of the show.

“Oh man… he doesn’t have a job…. hopefully she’ll realize it’s just a COVID thing and his stranger bride won’t freak out when she…

