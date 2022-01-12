Season 14 of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Teaser: Jasmina Gets Cold Feet Before Her Wedding to Michael

Jasmina Gets Cold Feet Before Her Wedding to Michael in ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Teaser

The premiere of Season 14 of Married at First Sight featured Mark and Lindsey getting married.

Another couple is preparing to walk down the aisle right now.

In January, Jasmina and Michael will exchange vows.

The Lifetime reality show has 12 episodes.

However, Jasmina may be reconsidering her decision to attend the wedding.

The experts paired Jasmina, a 29-year-old early childhood education teacher, with Michael, a 28-year-old personal trainer, on this season of Married at First Sight because they both come from large families and want to start their own.

According to Pastor Cal Roberson, they’re both “highly compassionate people who strive for a successful, long-lasting marriage, despite not having grown up with examples of it in their own lives.”

Jasmina had a bad habit of dating emotionally unavailable men in the past.

One of her ex-boyfriends even had a baby behind her back, which was a terrible experience.

She now desires someone who will prioritize her needs.

And, despite the fact that her family has a poor track record of successful marriages, she hopes to break the trend.

Michael, on the other hand, has had a difficult time finding the right woman.

He’s also had to deal with the loss of both of his parents at a young age, which has left him emotionally closed off.

However, he remains optimistic that going through the process will lead to happiness.

Jasmina and Michael, according to Pepper Schwartz, are a perfect match.

But, while only time will tell if their marriage succeeds, Jasmina appears to be having second thoughts about taking such a risk.

“I’ve never heard of him before.

I don’t have a name, I don’t have anything.

In a clip from the upcoming Married at First Sight episode shared on Twitter, she says, “He’s a stranger.”

“It’s time to go,” a producer tells a nervous Jasmina, as her sister tries to reassure her.

“I’m trembling with anxiety.”

I’m scared out of my mind.

“Every single emotion hit me at the same time,”…

