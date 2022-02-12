Season 14 of RHOA, Porsha Williams hopes, will focus on “Sisterhood” rather than drama.

Four months after leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams spoke with E! News about the upcoming season of the show.

Porsha Williams is sharing what she wants to see on the upcoming 14th season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite the fact that she is no longer a member of the cast.

The reality star, who announced her departure from the Bravo show in September, spoke with E! News on Saturday, February 1.

Shaq’s Fun House hosted a pre-Super Bowl LVI party on February 12 in Los Angeles.

“When we’re celebrating the sisterhood of it all, that’s when I love Housewives the most.”

“I’m not really into the dark seasons where it just gets so deep into the drama. I want to see the sisterhood,” she said. “So I really hope that’s what they’re getting back to.”

The Insecure actress said there will be plenty to celebrate in the show’s upcoming season, particularly the return of Shereé Whitfield, while attending the Wynn Nightlife-sponsored event.

“Old school Shereé is back with her fantastic stuff.”

“I know she’s got a lot on her plate,” Porsha said.

“I just want to celebrate women this season because she has her own clothing line.”

“I’m hoping that’s it.”

Porsha hasn’t spoken to Shereé—or anyone outside of her immediate family—in a long time, but she insists that doesn’t change her feelings for her former co-stars.

“I’m that friend who doesn’t need to be around you and can still celebrate and love you from afar,” she said.

“Honey, I’m in my new house, and I’m so busy with my entire family that I don’t have time to spend with other people.”

But I congratulate those ladies and wish them success.”

Porsha was unsure when asked if she’d ever make a grand return to the show, saying, “I don’t know.” However, she seemed flattered by the outpouring of support from fans.

“You know, NeNe [Leakes] is our epic legendary star who started the franchise, and I definitely appreciate being with her for ten years and people still speaking my name and looking for me, which I love,” Porsha said.

“That means I had an impact on the show while I was on it, and I loved it…

