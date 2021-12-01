Season 15 of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

How Many Episodes Does ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Have?

The 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on December 1st.

Sunny returns for a second season on FXX, the sister network of FX, with Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito, but for how many episodes? New episodes of Sunny premiere Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FXX and stream Thursdays on Hulu.

There are, however, fewer this year than in previous years.

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will feature eight episodes, according to FX.

That’s one more than the previous season.

Sunny has had ten-episode seasons in the past.

Season 3 had 15 episodes, while Seasons 4, 6, and 7 had 13.

Season 4 had a total of 12.

So buckle up for eight new episodes of Sunny’s classic sick jokes.

Rob McElhenney, creator of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ shot the pilot three times because ‘it wasn’t good enough.’

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s record-breaking 15th season is its most ambitious yet.

In the aftermath of COVID-19 and all things 2020, The Gang finds itself at a fork in the road.

Despite herculean efforts by “Mac” (Rob McElhenney), “Charlie” (Charlie Day), “Dennis” (Glenn Howerton), “Dee” (Kaitlin Olson), and “Frank” (Danny DeVito) to keep business as usual, the rules are changing faster than anyone can keep up with.

They must now face the music and choose who they will be in the cultural upheaval of 2021.

We find them responding in ways only they could think of over the course of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed by FX for another season.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Sunny got a lot of ideas over the next year and a half, including episodes on pandemic assistance and cancel culture.

They couldn’t make it happen, though.

“As much as we love it,” McElhenney said at a Zoom press conference, “we also don’t want to make a show that isn’t worthy of the audience’s time, attention, and love.”

“We feel like we’ve nurtured and cultivated it over the last 15 years.”

And if we’re going to put out a season of Sunny, we want to make sure it has something to say.

It’s still interesting, fun, and very funny, and it’s satire at its best.

Sometimes, especially as you get into…, it just takes a little more time.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Season 15: Official Trailer