Season 16 of ‘Sister Wives’: An Update on Kody and Meri Brown’s Marriage

‘Sister Wives’ Season 16: Kody and Meri Brown’s Marriage Update

Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, have struggled with their marriage since divorcing in 2014 to marry Robyn Brown legally.

Meri and Kody’s marriage has been on the rocks since then.

Despite the fact that her marriage to Kody isn’t a “full marriage,” Meri isn’t giving up hope.

“I see value in our family,” Meri said when asked why she is still with Kody.

Every relationship holds value for me.

“I have gone how many years without any relationship with Kody, and I get really fed up with it sometimes,” she tells the cameras, “and I know that things don’t fix or heal if you walk away.”

“So Meri and I haven’t even been married for about five years, you know,” Kody explains.

She had a bad experience with catfishing.

I had a feeling she was going to leave.

Even on our last anniversary, I just let her know that we weren’t going to get married again.

I’m not going to kick her out.

I’m just updating her on the status of our relationship.”

Kody and Meri meet up on Sister Wives on November 28 to discuss their family’s future.

Before consulting Meri, Kody had spoken with the other three wives.

Kody went on to tell the cameras more about their relationship after their conversation.

“At this point in my life, this relationship is basically where I have an amiable [sic]relationship with her without any desire or interest in a romantic relationship,” he explained.

And I’m not sure how we’ll keep moving forward.

However, our relationship has improved significantly since then.

It’s not romantic, to be sure.

Meri, on the other hand, is overjoyed that Kody came to her house to speak with her.

“Can we just focus on the fact that he said he wanted to talk to me? I don’t care what it’s about; the fact that he wanted to talk to me about something is all that matters,” she asked.

“I’m there,” she says.

She was also ecstatic when Kody made her a s’more on their Coyote Pass property during their family bonfire night.

“Kody made me a s’more,” Meri revealed to the cameras, adding, “I’m going to tell a secret, I saw Robyn tell him to make it for me.”

Also, I’m…

