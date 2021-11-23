Season 16 of ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Wants To Spend Christmas Alone — Janelle Is Leaving

On the premiere of Sister Wives Season 16, the Browns are attempting to survive the coronavirus pandemic as a family without spreading it to the rest of the family.

However, tensions between sister wives arise as a result of the wives’ differing perspectives on social distancing.

Kody Brown believes that splitting up during the holidays is the best option.

Janelle Brown is taken aback and says that if this happens, she will return to North Carolina for Christmas.

Robyn has made it clear that she wants everyone to separate because her sister wives all have their own ideas about social distancing.

Christine is out and about, and she even travels.

Janelle’s adolescent sons have been out and about, continuing their social lives.

The wives meet up on the November 21 episode of Sister Wives (via discovery(plus)) to discuss the COVID-19 protocol and what the future holds for their family.

“For a few months now, we’ve been practicing COVID protocols,” Kody tells cameras, explaining that the family attempted to lock down together “so that the family could interact,” but it didn’t work out, and so Kody has been the one moving from one wife’s house to the next.

Kody says the family “feels very separated” because the wives haven’t locked down together and aren’t in agreement, and Meri Brown says Kody hasn’t visited her since the pandemic began.

Janelle asks when they should consider bringing the family back together again, virus or no virus, during the socially distant meeting.

She believes the virus will be around “until next spring,” and that there must be an end because the family is slowly separating and disintegrating.

Kody is hopeful that the virus will “blow over” by Christmas, but he believes they will have to spend the holidays apart.

“I’m not sure how long the virus will last,” he says.

I’m not planning a big Christmas get-together.”

Janelle finally tells Kody and her sister wives the truth.

“If we have to do Zoom Christmas,” she says, “I’ll probably go to North Carolina for Christmas.” Janelle continues, “So basically, forget holidays unless we all follow his uber, uber, uber careful stance.”

“I guess all I can say is ‘wow.'”

‘Kody,’

