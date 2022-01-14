Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Named Executive Producer — What Does This Mean For Meredith Grey?

On January 10, 2022, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 and signed a deal with Ellen Pompeo to make her an executive producer.

James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson, the other two original cast members, signed multi-year contracts in 2021.

It’s a win-win situation.

Ellen Pompeo receives another promotion on ABC’s long-running medical drama.

On January 10, 2022, ABC shared some exciting news with Grey's Anatomy fans.

Many viewers believe Ellen Pompeo is dissatisfied with the renewal of season 19.

In recent years, the 52-year-old actor and producer has expressed her desire to leave the medical drama.

Meredith Grey will continue to be Meredith Grey for a year under the new contract.

With the new contract, executive producer Krista Vernoff will continue as showrunner alongside Pompeo, who will also become an executive producer.

Ellen Pompeo served as a co-executive producer on Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.

For the new season, however, she is promoted to one of the show’s top producers.

The title of executive producer is only given to those who are in charge of the series’ supervision.

Meredith Grey will not be seen less in this season than in previous seasons, despite her new title.

Pompeo’s new salary was not revealed in the press release announcing ABC’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for season 19 and a new deal with her.

However, according to a February report,

She will earn over (dollar)20 million per year by the year 2021.

For each episode of Grey’s Anatomy at the time, Ellen Pompeo was paid (dollar)575,000.

She is also paid for executive producing the medical drama Station 19 and its spinoff series.

Another question many fans have going into season 19 is how old was Pompeo when she first started acting in Grey's Anatomy Season 1? The star's birthday is November 10, 1969, and the pilot premiered on March 27, 2005.

The pilot premiered on March 27, 2005, and was released on March 10, 1969.

During the first season of Grey’s Anatomy in 2005, Pompeo was 35 years old.

It’s a lovely day to get some good news.

Grey's Anatomy will return on February 24th, for a brand new season!

