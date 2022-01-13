Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has been renewed, and fans believe they know when the final season will air on ABC.

The carousel never stops spinning, as Grey’s Anatomy fans know better than anyone else.

However, with the ABC medical drama now in its 18th season, some viewers are wondering when it will be cancelled.

Now that the Shondaland series has been officially renewed for season 19, many fans are speculating about what will happen in the final season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 19 on ABC on October 10, with Ellen Pompeo reprising her role as Dr. Grey.

Meredith Grey is a character in the film Meredith Grey.

Station 19, a firefighting spinoff, has been renewed for a sixth season as well.

"We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come," Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement, per ABC.

(hashtag)GreysAnatomy will return on February 24th for a brand new season!

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes expressed delight that they “get to keep telling stories of Meredith, Bailey [Chandra Wilson], Richard [James Pickens Jr.] and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” according to an ABC press release. Meanwhile, showrunner Krista Vernoff discussed the show’s “global impact” before expressing excitement to “dream up where we go from here” with the Grey’s Anatomy writers.

“I’m grateful to our Disney and ABC partners for allowing us to tell bold stories with real impact,” said Vernoff.

GreysAnatomypic.twitter.comAXBfgxdlsC (hashtag)GreysAnatomy

Following the announcement of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, many fans expressed their displeasure.

Many people were looking forward to the next chapter.

