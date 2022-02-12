Season 2 Episode 6 of ‘Euphoria’: Release Date, Time, Title, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of Euphoria is off to a strong start, with the potential to be even better than the first.

Then, in episode 5, Zendaya’s heartbreaking performance wowed the audience.

Viewers are now eager to find out what happens next for Rue and the other characters on the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 6 and when it’ll be released.

Season 2 Episode 5 of Euphoria was one of the most tense episodes of the series.

Leslie, Rue’s mother, questions her about her drug use at the start of the episode.

The situation quickly devolves into a full-fledged screaming match.

Leslie then reveals that Jules and Elliot were in the living room, listening intently to everything Leslie said.

Jules had informed Leslie that Rue was using again.

Leslie and Gia attempt to transport Rue to the hospital, but she leaps from the vehicle and flees.

Rue arrives at the Howards’ house, where Leslie catches up with her.

Rue, on the other hand, causes a commotion by revealing that Cassie has been sleeping with Nate and manages to flee.

@Spotify: https:[email protected]: https:[email protected]: https:[email protected]: https:t.coJIeqKj0Czwpic.twitter.com

Rue then goes to Fezco’s house, where she is thrown out after attempting to steal drugs.

She breaks into a couple’s home, resulting in a chaotic police chase.

When Rue arrives at Laurie’s home, the drug lord administers morphine to her.

Rue discovers she is locked out of the house when she wakes up.

Fortunately, she is able to escape through the window.

The door to Leslie’s house opens in the final scene, but fans don’t get to see if it’s Rue who’s coming home.

“A Thousand Little Trees of Blood” is the title of Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6, and the promo video for the new episode is a lot to unpack.

Rue is seen shivering in front of a Jolly Rancher candy, which a Reddit user explained.

“Many people going through withdrawals require a high sugar intake to avoid the shakes, passing out, and other symptoms.”

“You made it sound like an…,” Ethan says in the promo, which also shows Kat and Ethan meeting at a restaurant.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.