Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers (‘Power Book II: Ghost’)

Spoilers for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Episode 7

This season, Tariq St. John has dropped a number of bombshells in Power Book II: Ghost.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is about to go on trial for double murder, and his professional and personal lives have collided.

Monet’s (Mary J Blige) affair with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) and secrets from her past have threatened to destroy everything she’s ever worked for, especially now that her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is out of prison.

As the season comes to a close, fans are unsure what to expect next.

However, as season 2 draws to a close, new episodes are teasing what’s to come.

Here are some episode 207 spoilers.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire.’

Tariq’s assassination of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), has finally been discovered.

He’s been charged with two counts of homicide, and his sister, Yasmine, has been taken away from him.

Cane (Woody McClain), who is petty and jealous, appears to have gotten the better of him, and it’ll take a lot to get him out of his current predicament.

Tariq no longer trusts anyone but Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri).

Ghost’s newest episode, episode 207, will premiere in January.

2022, 16

The season 2 finale will air one hour before the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, a Tommy Egan-based Power Universe spinoff.

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq and Brayden may face stiff competition.

“Tariq, finds himself on a quest for normalcy, which is not in arm’s reach as he returns to school and attempts to find evidence of his innocence,” according to the official description for Episode 207.

Davis and Saxe, as usual, are assisting Tariq.”

Tariq’s (Paige Hurd) and Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) relationship appears to be over.

Lauren, on the other hand, will most likely use Carrie’s (Melanie Liburd) affair with Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) against her now that she knows about it.

We’ll also see if Effie’s interactions with the Tejada family lead to more revelations now that she’s in charge of the drug business because Tariq needs to hide.

Fans can also look forward to seeing a familiar face when we…

