Season 2 Episode 8 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major death.

Season 2 Episode 8 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Include a Huge Death

Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) life begins to crumble beneath his feet.

Things changed in an instant, just as he thought everything was going well with his business and at school.

Tariq has now lost custody of his sister, Yasmine, and has been charged with two murders.

He is currently facing a trial and a major fight for his life.

Tariq isn’t the only one whose life is in disarray.

Now that her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been released from prison, Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) is also trying to figure out where she fits in.

Furthermore, since she has broken up with her lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), he appears hell-bent on making his life a living hell.

Tariq and Monet are both bracing for what is about to happen.

A significant death is on the horizon.

The eighth episode of Ghost’s second season, “Drug Related,” will premiere on Starz and the Starz app on January.

twenty-third

“Davis advises Tariq on the best way to protect himself against Jenny, and Saxe questions what lines Davis crossed in doing so,” according to the official description of the episode.

Carrie understands that her own actions have put her students in danger.”

The most important episode of season 2 is, according to Kemp, episode 8.

In a recent Instagram Live, she explained, “A lot of Zeke’s backstory is going to come out in episode 8.”

“Yall are in for a real treat next week, and you’re going to get a lot of answers to a lot of the questions you’ve been asking, specifically ones about the Tejada family timeline, what Monet did and when she did it,” she says.

You’ll get a lot of unexpected responses.”

She also hinted at a major death in the upcoming episode.

There are numerous…

