Season 2 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Season 3

Season 2 Recap: What You Should Know Before Watching Season 3 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’

AMC(plus)’s A Discovery of Witches is nearing its conclusion.

Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew DeClermont (Matthew Goode) traveled back to the 16th century in the fantasy drama’s second season to discover the secrets of the Book of Life and finish Diana’s witch training.

Now that they’ve returned to the present, the couple is gearing up for a dramatic showdown with their Congregation rivals.

Before beginning the new season, which will premiere in January,

Here’s a recap of A Discovery of Witches Season 2’s major events.

In a behind-the-scenes tour, the cast of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ previews Season 3

Diana and Matthew traveled back to the 1500s at the end of Season 1 of A Discovery of Witches to hide from Peter Knox (Owen Teale) and his allies while she honed her witchcraft skills.

Diana discovered she was a weaver, a rare witch who can create her own spells, and the vampire-witch couple settled in London.

Diana and Matthew tried to learn more about Ashmole 782 as well.

The Book of Life is a enigmatic text that could reveal more about the origins of witches, vampires, and demons.

Knox is also eager to get his hands on it because he believes it contains the information he requires to exterminate vampires.

The book was eventually found in Bohemia, but Diana had trouble deciphering it.

She eventually decided to leave it in the past and let it find its way back to her in the present.

(They learned that three pages had been removed from the book, one given to each of the three magical species, thanks to Diana’s summoning of the book at Oxford’s Bodleian Library in season one.) They also learned that three pages had been removed from the book, one given to each of the three magical species.

Matthew and Diana found out they were expecting a child in season two.

Both are surprised by the news, as they previously believed that a vampire and a witch could never have children.

Their backs will be even more vulnerable as a result of the pregnancy.

By being in a relationship in the first place, the couple had already broken centuries-old rules.

Their mixed vampire-witch child will be seen by the Congregation as a further threat to the established order.

It’s now the present day, and the stakes are high.

Tonight’s (hashtag)ADiscoveryofWitches is not to be missed…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.