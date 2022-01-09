Season 2 of ‘All Creatures Great and Small’: How to Watch and What to Expect

It couldn’t have come at a better time for All Creatures Great and Small.

In January 2021, during some of the darkest days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the first season of the latest adaptation of James Herriot’s popular books about his life as a Yorkshire vet premiered on PBS.

Now, All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 is out, just as the number of cases is on the rise again, and more people are staying at home.

To put it another way, it’s the ideal time for some quality comfort television.

All Creatures Great and Small returns to the quaint town of Darrowby in its second season, which is set in 1938.

It will premiere on January 28th.

At 9 p.m., the clock strikes nine.

New episodes air on Sundays through February on Masterpiece on PBS.

Twenty-first.

There will be a total of six episodes, as well as a holiday special.

Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small will be available to stream on the PBS website and the PBS video app in addition to airing on PBS.

The episodes will also be available on iTunes and the PBS Masterpiece Amazon Channel.

Season 1 of All Creatures Great and Small is also available on Prime Video and iTunes, as well as through PBS Passport, a special PBS member benefit.

James (Nicolas Ralph) was adjusting to his new job as a country vet in the first season of All Creatures Great and Small, which was a far cry from what he was used to in Glasgow.

He’d become an essential part of Siegfried Farnon’s (Samuel West) veterinary practice by the end of the season.

He’d also fallen for Helen (Rachel Shenton), a local woman.

She was, unfortunately, engaged to Hugh (Harry Potter alum Matthew Lewis).

Helen called off her wedding on her way to the altar in the finale.

Following that, James was there to console her.

But don’t hold your breath for a romance between the two.

It appears that they will proceed cautiously.

“Ultimately, he’s in a good place because the woman he’s madly in love with hasn’t gotten married,” Ralph said in a video shared by PBS.

“There’s a smidgeon of romance here…

