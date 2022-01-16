Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ just unveiled the shocking truth about Upper Moon 6 Daki.

The Shocking Truth About Upper Moon 6 Daki Was Just Revealed in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2

Demon Slayer Season 2 has officially entered the Entertainment District Arc, and the anime’s most recent episode included a major reveal.

Upper Moon 6 Daki was revealed as Demon Slayer’s new antagonist in the most recent installments.

Upper Rank 6 turns out to be more than meets the eye.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of the Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc.]

How Old Is Tanjiro in ‘Demon Slayer,’ and How Does His Age Compare to the Other Main Characters?

Tanjiro and his companions accompany Hashira Tengen Uzui on a mission to the Yoshiwara district in Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.

Many have attributed the disappearance of women to “Ashinuke,” but Tengen believes it is the work of a demon.

He’s proven to be correct in a short amount of time.

The Demon Slayers meet Upper Moon 6 demon Daki when Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu go undercover as courtesans to gather information.

Daki has been impersonating a courtesan and abducting women in her vicinity.

Daki claims to be one of the Twelve Kizuki (Upper Rank Six, to be precise), but Tanjiro and Nezuko hold their own against her.

Daki meets Tengen in the anime’s most recent episode, and their confrontation reveals a shocking truth.

Tanjiro and Daki’s fight is still going on.

On @Crunchyroll and @Funimation, a new episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will premiere on Sunday! pic.twitter.comaRqvaNxwVb

What is the plot of ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,’ and where can I see it?

Tengen Uzui and Daki finally square off in Episode 7 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.

Initially, the Sound Hashira believes he will have no trouble defeating the Upper Moon 6.

He even jokes that she isn’t strong enough to hold the title.

Daki, on the other hand, does not disintegrate after Tengen has removed her head.

And as she becomes increasingly agitated, a new form emerges: her brother.

Daki and her brother, Gyutaro, are both members of the Upper Rank 6.

And, while Daki isn’t much of a threat to Tengen on her own, Gyutaro appears to be up to the task.

Even with Gyutaro’s eerie confidence and impressive Blood Demon Art, Tengen appears to see it as a challenge….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.