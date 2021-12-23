Season 2 of “Dexter: New Blood” Could Happen, According to Showtime’s President

The President of Showtime Discusses the Possibility of a “Dexter: New Blood” Season 2

Dexter was resurrected in November, almost a decade after the show ended.

The series, titled Dexter: New Blood, follows Dexter Morgan in the years following his faked death and disappearance, leaving behind his young son Harrison.

Dexter has taken up residence in a fictional remote town in Upstate New York under a false name, but his life is turned upside down one night.

With only a few episodes left of Dexter: New Blood, fans are clamoring for another season.

Although the show has been marketed as a miniseries, Showtime president Gary Levine recently addressed the possibility of more episodes.

In an interview with Deadline, Levine discussed the possibility of a second season of Dexter: New Blood.

Despite the fact that the report suggests there is enough interest in Dexter: New Blood to warrant a second season, Levine was hesitant to comment.

“Any further discussions of Dexter will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters,” he said to the outlet.

“Dexter was built to have a proper series conclusion, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way.”

Actor Michael C Hall, who plays the lovable vigilante killer, has also shied away from answering the question.

“For me to definitively answer that question would possibly give away or imply information we don’t want to imply,” he said in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ll hold off on giving a definitive answer.

I hope that for those who originally watched the show and are curious about what happened to him, watching it again will be a satisfying experience.”

So it appears that the possibility of a second season is largely dependent on the finale.

Even though the premiere is still a few weeks away, showrunner Clyde Phillips has promised that it will “blow up the Internet.”

While he didn’t go into detail, his remarks have fueled speculation about Dexter’s fate, including that he could die or be imprisoned, among other possibilities.

The Actor from ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Doesn’t Want Dexter Morgan to Get Away With It

Dexter had gone almost a decade without killing anyone, but after meeting Matt Caldwell, he fell off the wagon.

He despised Matt from the start, and his feelings were only exacerbated when he discovered Matt was to blame for a fatal boating accident.

