Season 2 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Could Happen, Says Boss

The creator of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ teases the possibility of a second season.

With the finale of Dexter: New Blood, which aired on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 14, Dexter Morgan’s story has come to an end.

a)

Is it really over? In a recently published interview, showrunner Clyde Phillips discussed the possibility of a Dexter: New Blood Season 2.

Fans had mixed feelings when Dexter: New Blood was first announced in October of 2020.

The good news was that fans would finally get to see what happened to Dexter after faking his death and fleeing Florida after abandoning his son, Harrison.

The bad news was that the series was only available for a limited time.

The show premiered in November 2021 and followed Dexter as he lived under the alias Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

He had a normal life, with a job and a girlfriend, Angela Bishop, the police chief.

However, when Harrison arrived, his identity began to unravel.

In the end, Dexter was revealed to be the Bay Harbour Butcher and the murderer of Matt Caldwell.

Dexter killed Officer Logan and escaped his cell, knowing he’d be sent to Miami to face the death penalty.

His plan was to flee Iron Lake with Harrison, but when Harrison realized he’d killed Dexter, he shot and killed him.

Angela Bishop agreed to stand in for him and he was last seen fleeing town.

Finale Spoilers for “Dexter: New Blood”

Phillips mentioned the possibility of new episodes focusing on Harrison in an interview with Deadline.

Despite the fact that the show was billed as a “special event series,” Phillips stated that if Showtime wanted more episodes, he would oblige.

He went on to say, “This show is a huge asset.”

“I’m confident the numbers will continue to rise once people start binge-watching this after the finale.”

If Showtime wants more, they must contact me directly.

If they ask if I’d like to continue with this, I’d say yes.

I have a lot on my plate right now, but I would drop everything and say yes in a heartbeat.”

Phillips also discussed his vision for the show.

“Harrison is such a complex character, and he has the seeds of the dark passenger within him,” he explained.

He has the ability.

Take a look at Harrison’s final takedown of Dexter; what’s in him is that he…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.