Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’: The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments

Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’: The Most Awe-Inspiring Fashion Moments

Since the premiere of Season 2 of Emily in Paris last week, fans — and fashion critics — have been raving about the show’s style. From Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] cliché and over-the-top ensembles to Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless attire, costume designer Patricia Fields made sure to serve up dozens of jaw-dropping looks in just ten episodes.

While there were undeniably some obsession-worthy fashion moments (check out Collins’ red Giambattista Valli gown in the series finale), others came under fire for their kitschy prints and decidedly un-French vibes.

Fields revealed in an October letter to InStyle that she set out to emphasize the fact that Cooper is, at heart, a Midwestern girl by dressing her in crazy sunglasses, heart-motif dresses, and headpieces galore.

“Emily is an optimist,” she wrote, “and she would be ecstatic to be an American in Paris.”

“It only made sense to me that she would wear an Eiffel Tower-themed blouse, carry a Mona Lisa bag, and wear a beret.”

“Her style was intentionally clichéd,” she continued, “but it was also cheery and whimsical, allowing her to fully express her enthusiasm for being there.”

Emily’s fashion stayed mostly the same, but her beauty looks changed.

Aurélie Payen, the show’s makeup artist, told Us exclusively that for season two, she decided to go “more French” with her glam.

For the second season, she used lighter makeup (on occasion!) and used matte lipsticks and berry hues less than in the first. “I wanted to stay focused on Emily’s personality, but add a tiny bit of French makeup and French style into her character,” she told Us.

“[She’s] French-influenced, but she’s still herself.

“The Emily we know and love is still there.”

Camille, who unmistakably has that French je ne sai quoi, provided a counterpoint to Emily’s style.

Marylin Fitoussi, a costume designer who collaborated with Fields, explained.

