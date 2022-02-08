Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: How Did Laurie Find Out Rue’s Full Name, Ruby Bennett?

[Warning: Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers follow.]

Rue (Zendaya) is on the run after an explosive beginning in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5.

Jules and Elliot visit Rue’s mother to inform her that Rue is once again abusing drugs, and the episode takes off from there.

Rue eventually ends up at Laurie’s house after losing all of Laurie’s drugs that she was supposed to sell – and Laurie addresses Rue as “Ruby Bennett.” How does Laurie appear to know Rue’s full name?

Laurie returns to the forefront of Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5.

After being pursued by the cops, Rue runs to Laurie’s house, where Laurie takes her in.

When Rue arrives at Laurie’s, she hands over stolen jewelry and cash to the druglord while frantically explaining what happened to Laurie’s drugs that Rue was supposed to sell.

Laurie notices Rue is suffering from withdrawal symptoms and administers morphine to her.

Rue is calmed by the morphine and falls asleep.

Laurie addresses Rue by what appears to be Rue’s full name, Ruby Bennett, prior to the morphine injection.

Rue’s mental state prevents her from realizing Laurie knows her name.

Rue also doesn’t say whether Ruby is her real first name or if Rue is a nickname in the episode.

Given the other clues in the show, Rue’s name should be Ruby.

Lexi gave Rue the name “Jade” in her play, according to Popsugar — another gem.

Fez also continues to refer to Jules as “Jewel,” implying that the amusing mishap has a deeper meaning.

The title of the episode, “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird,” is an Easter egg, as the ruby-throated hummingbird is known for moving extremely quickly, according to The National Wildlife Federation.

Laurie, part drug dealer, counselor, and nurse, is ripping me apart with her advice one minute and threats the next.

It’s all done in a sweet, monotone voice (hashtag)Euphoriapic.twitter.comBLhyumyX1Y

How does Laurie learn Rue’s full name in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 if her real name is Ruby Bennett?

Laurie has a sizable outside network working for her.

This network most likely did their research on Rue when she first came to the house with Fez.

Laurie had left a lot of clues that she was planning to…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.