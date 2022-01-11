Season 2 of Euphoria, Sky Atlantic, review: Is this the most shocking teen drama on television?

Season 2 of Euphoria, Sky Atlantic, review: TV’s most shocking teen drama?

The twentysomething cast, led by Zendaya’s Rue, fails to capture the complexities of adolescence.

There were scenes of male frontal nudity, drug dealing, and a child attacking a man with a hammer in the first ten minutes of the second series of Euphoria.

“Wonky Willies and the Narcotics Factory” could have been the title of this episode.

These visceral images were created to flesh out the backstory of Fezco (Angus Cloud), the resident lovable dope peddler on the hit teen series.

The problem with Euphoria, however, is that its visual impact isn’t matched by any emotional truth.

Once again, the film’s “teenagers” – a group of actors in their twenties led by Zendaya’s Rue – failed to capture the tumultuous reality of adolescence.

This was made clear during the New Year’s Eve party, which took up the majority of the episode and featured everyone being supremely self-assured and prematurely jaded.

They acted like world-weary 40-year-olds trapped in the bodies of 18-year-olds, to put it another way.

It was difficult not to believe that Sam Levinson, the 37-year-old showrunner of Euphoria, was projecting his own fantasies about what it would be like to be young in 2021.

Any mention of Gen Z’s commitment to social justice or its concerns about climate change was conspicuously absent.

Euphoria also takes place in a world where TikTok and Instagram aren’t used.

It looked beautiful even if it was spiritually empty.

The New Year’s Eve party had the opulence of a Lana Del Rey or Lorde video, with strobe-lit silhouettes of beautiful young things dancing in slow motion.

Rue had a drug-induced near-heart attack and then went out on the dance floor to find ex Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Fezco snapped and beat his jock nemesis, Nate (Jacob Elordi), to a pulp.

As the blows rained down, the camera lingered on Nate’s broken face.

As it did so, it emphasized Euphoria’s ongoing problem: that it is far more concerned with style than substance.

