Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Some Fans Hate Elliot and Believe He’s ‘Manipulative’

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Some Fans Despise Elliot and Consider Him ‘Manipulative’

Season 2 of Euphoria needs to be discussed.

So, if you haven’t started watching yet, here’s your season 2 spoiler alert! Also, because the storyline of this show deals with substance abuse and drugs, which may be triggering for some, caution is advised.

We’ll take a look at what’s happened so far in Season 2, particularly with Elliot.

Fans of the show are complaining about Elliot, who is played by Dominic Fike, on social media.

The character’s behavior is gaining a lot of ire, especially how toxic and manipulative he is becoming.

Here’s why people are starting to dislike Elliot.

Again, if you haven’t seen Euphoria Season 2, save this article for later and get caught up on episodes one through four.

If you want to know what the fans really think about Euphoria, go to Reddit, where fans congregate to speculate on where the quasi-controversial storyline will go next.

Fans are growing disdain for Elliot, as evidenced by a number of threads.

Some people think he’s a jerk for enabling Rue’s drug addiction.

Others are offended by Elliot’s behavior in episode three, when he makes Rue and Jules feel insecure about their relationship during their sexuality discussion.

Fans of Euphoria are puzzling over Elliot’s motivations because of this conversation.

Elliot, Jules believes, wants to sleep with her, she tells Rue.

Jules then questions Elliot about classifying his sexuality, which he refuses to do, as well as their respective promiscuous pasts.

Rue is teased because she doesn’t have the same belt notches as her two friends.

However, the trio remains clinging to each other at the end of the scene.

“I want to see Rue in rehab, Jules in therapy, and Elliot with a passport so he can flee,” one Reddit user wrote. “You realize he’s manipulating Jules’s doubts about her relationship with Rue and talks down on Rue’s sexuality and experience,” another fan added.

“Smooth talker, but he has a manipulative side to him,” fans agree.

“I guess we’ll see.”

According to Yahoo, some people believe Elliot is secretly trying to break up Rue and Jules.

Despite his initial connection with Rue in the season premiere of Euphoria, Elliot’s relationship with Rue and Jules appears to be deepening by episode three.

Fans wonder if he aspires to be…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.