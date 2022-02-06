Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: When Will New Episodes Air on HBO Max?

When Will New Episodes of ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Air on HBO Max?

Euphoria Season 2 is finally here after a two-year hiatus.

Rue, a teenage addict who also serves as the show’s narrator, was introduced in the first season of the show.

Fans got to know other high schoolers in her circle along the way.

In the years following season 1, Euphoria released two specials.

Here’s everything fans need to know about where to catch new episodes now that the show has returned for season 2.

Season 2 of Euphoria premiered on New Year’s Eve.

Rue Bennett has completely relapsed and finds herself involved in a tense situation with Fezco and a female drug dealer.

In the meantime, after Nate’s breakup with Maddie, he begins dating her best friend Cassie.

At a New Year’s Eve party, Rue meets Elliot and the two form a friendship based on getting high together.

Jules eventually warms up to Elliot, though she doesn’t realize Rue is no longer sober until episode 4.

In the midst of the chaos, fans learned more about Nate’s father, Cal.

Cal was in love with his best friend Derek in high school, as revealed in Episode 3 of Euphoria Season 2.

Cal’s girlfriend (and future wife) Marsha found out she was pregnant shortly after the pair kissed.

Cal did the right thing and stayed with her to start a family.

He hides his sexuality from his family for decades until episode 4, when he finally comes out.

Never fear, fans of Euphoria Season 2 who want to watch new episodes as soon as they air.

Every Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO subscribers with a cable package can watch new episodes.

At 9 p.m. EST, new episodes of Euphoria will be available on HBO Max, a streaming service.

Sundays are EST, according to Decider.

Season 1 of Euphoria is available on Amazon.

Euphoria Season 2 will be eight episodes long, just like the first.

The fifth episode will air on Sunday, February 5th.

The show’s finale will air on February 6 if everything goes according to plan.

27th of September, 2022

HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season recently.

Euphoria is a divisive series for a variety of reasons.

There’s a lot of drug use, nudity, and sexual activity in this series…

