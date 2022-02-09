Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Why Does Laurie Have Birds? This Laurie Theory Proves Her nefarious Motives

[Warning: Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers follow.]

Rue was on the run from her family, the cops, and herself in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5.

When her mother approached her about doing pills again, the episode kicked off with a bang.

Rue found her mother as a result of this, and Jules flushed the pills Laurie had given her to sell.

Rue eventually ran all the way to Laurie’s house to confess what had happened, and many viewers couldn’t help but notice the house’s noisy parrots once more.

So, why do Laurie’s house have birds in it? Here’s a Euphoria Laurie theory that explains everything.

After watching Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5, many fans were on the verge of panicking.

Rue’s mother, Jules, and Elliot confronted Rue about her drug use in this episode, and things did not go well.

Rue became enraged when she discovered that the drugs Laurie had given her to sell had been flushed down the toilet.

She ended up fleeing her mother and her home, which turned into fleeing the cops and returning straight to Laurie’s house after robbing another house.

When Rue arrived at Laurie’s house, she presented her with the stolen jewelry as well as cash.

Laurie could see Rue suffering from drug withdrawals.

Rue had to come up with (dollar)10,000 for the drugs, or else bad things would happen to her, Laurie reminded her.

But Laurie also suggested that Rue could make money by selling her body.

Laurie eventually offered Rue intravenous morphine to help with the drug withdrawals, which Rue accepted reluctantly.

Rue eventually awoke in Laurie’s bed and jumped out a window to get out after realizing she was locked in.

Yes, the actor who plays Laurie on (hashtag)Euphoria also starred alongside Zendaya in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” https:t.cofDRfUVdYUa

Laurie clearly runs a drug empire, and a number of people who appear to work for her appear to live in her home as well.

She also has parrots in her house, in addition to people.

So, what’s with the birds?

The camera lingers on a closet in Laurie’s home in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5.

The parrot in the background begins to make noise as well.

Scratching noises can be heard coming from behind the closet door as the camera gets closer.

Someone seems to be in the background…

