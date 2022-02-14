Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Why is ‘Stand By Me’ Fez and Lexi’s favorite film? It captures their bond perfectly.

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Why is ‘Stand By Me’ Fez and Lexi’s favorite film? It perfectly captures their relationship.

In Season 2, Fez and Lexi (Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow) are a fan-favorite couple.

And in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6, their bond grew even stronger.

Lexi and Fez bonded over their shared love of Stand By Me, a classic coming-of-age story, in episode 6, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood.”

Here’s why Euphoria’s use of Stand By Me fits their characters perfectly.

[Warning: There will be spoilers for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6.]

Fez and Lexi appear to be two outsiders watching Euphoria Season 2 from the outside.

Cassie, Maddy, and Nate are the center of attention at a New Year’s Eve party when they first meet.

Lexi eventually strikes up a conversation with Fez, unsure of where Cassie is.

Fez physically assaults Nate for everything he’s done to his friends, Rue and Jules, and everything goes well after that.

So, are Fez and Lexi dating? In Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6, viewers can see Fez and Lexi’s relationship grow.

Lexi wears her hair in curlers for part of the episode, and it’s clear that she wants to impress Fez before their hangout.

When Lexi arrives at Fez’s house, they talk about the play Lexi is working on, and that’s when the two start talking about Stand By Me.

Fez inquires of Lexi, “What exactly is the idea behind the play?”

Lexi responds, “It’s about a group of girlfriends who grow up and separate.”

“D*mn, it’s kind of like Stand By Me,” Fez observes as the discussion about the film begins.

So, what’s the story behind Stand By Me, the movie mentioned in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6? It’s about four Oregon boys who set out on a quest to find the body of a stranger.

The film focuses on the boys’ quest, but it also includes themes of nostalgia, maturation, and growing up.

The boys in the film, according to Rolling Stone, have difficult backgrounds, some of which include domestic abuse and tragedy.

Despite everything, they form a bond while attempting to locate a stranger’s body and become local heroes as a result of their efforts.

Despite their difficult backgrounds and living situations, Lexi and Fez are both trying to make connections.

Lexi appears to be living in Cassie’s shadow, especially as Cassie deals with the Nate drama…

