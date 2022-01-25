Season 2 of Ghosts Is Coming: See the Cast’s Spirited Reactions

Season 2 of Ghosts Is Coming: See the Cast’s Emotions

Ghosts has been renewed for a second season on CBS, so the spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor. Watch the cast react to the news.

There’s no need for a seance now that CBS has revealed the fate of Ghosts.

On Monday, January 15th,

The network announced on April 24 that the freshman sitcom, based on the British comedy of the same name, will be renewed for a second season, sharing a sweet video of the cast being surprised with the news on the Ghosts Twitter account.

“While this news will come as no surprise to anyone who watches and loves (hashtag)GhostsCBS,” the announcement read, “we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news—Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2!”

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, and others were duped into thinking they were filming a Valentine’s Day promo, according to behind-the-scenes footage.

“Rose, can you say, ‘Catch us next fall because we’ve been officially picked up for season two,'” a producer asked after one take.

The cast was understandably overjoyed at the prospect of a second season of Ghosts.

There was a lot of joyful jumping, and several people exclaimed, “What?”

For those who haven’t yet joined the haunt, Ghosts follows Samantha and Jay as they inherit a dream estate from a distant relative, only to discover that their dream home is haunted by spirits who have died on the property, with only Samantha able to see the ghosts after surviving a near-death experience.

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first season yet; it continues to air on CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Scroll through the gallery below for updates on your other favorite shows.

CBS has renewed Ghosts for a second season, ensuring that the spirits will continue to haunt Woodstone Manor.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol has been canceled after one season, indicating that Peacock was unable to crack the code.

A fifth season of The Neighborhood has been ordered.

Abishola has been renewed for a fourth season, which means Bob still loves it.

Pooch Perfect has been let go by ABC, as the show will not be renewed for a second season.

The Hills reboot was canceled by MTV after two seasons in January.

Number eighteen.

January 1st,

Michael Weatherly, the 18-year-old star of the Chicago Bulls, has confirmed…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Ghosts Gets a Season 2: See the Cast’s Spirited Reaction