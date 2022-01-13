Season 2 of ‘Hawkeye’: Jeremy Renner Teases More of the Marvel Disney(plus) Series

Hawkeye, a Disney(plus) Marvel Cinematic Universe show, is a key character in Marvel’s Phase Four.

The six-episode first season, which starred Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, introduced a slew of exciting new characters, many of whom will appear prominently in upcoming Marvel films.

But what about the second season of Hawkeye?

Renner’s future as Hawkey is still unknown, as no official project starring the actor has been announced.

However, he recently took to Instagram to celebrate Hawkeye, and in doing so, he hinted at the possibility of a second season of the hit show.

In late November 2021, Hawkeye debuted on Disney(plus).

The show picks up shortly after the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame, and follows Barton as he teams up with a young archery expert named Kate Bishop to face down enemies he created while assuming the identity of Ronin.

Hawkeye received praise from critics and fans for his deft handling of new characters such as EchoMaya Lopez and Kate Bishop.

In addition, many longtime Marvel fans will enjoy the show’s mix of action and nostalgia.

Still, for some, the most compelling draw is Barton himself, as played by Jeremy Renner, who debuted in the MCU with 2011’s Thor.

Hawkeye came to an end on December 22, 2021.

Hawkeye Season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Marvel.

Some fans, however, picked up on a hint from Renner in an Instagram post he shared ahead of the finale episode.

Renner captioned his Instagram post, “Season Finale of Hawkeye!! I am so proud of this cast and crew! Congrats everyone and Merry Christmas to you all…Are you ready?”

Renner’s post specifically mentioned the “season” finale rather than the “series” finale, implying that Hawkeye Season 2 is in the works.

Fans noticed, with one writing on Renner’s Instagram, “Season finale?? Sooooo season 2 is coming!??” Renner did not respond.

Renner sends mixed messages about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview, Renner discussed the long-term implications of signing on to play a major MCU character.

Before signing his first contract, he expressed reservations.

"You have to sign up for a bunch of Avengers movies and…

