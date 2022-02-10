Season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’: Instagram Accounts to Follow

Season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’: Where to Follow the Cast on Instagram

15 men and 15 women will enter the pods for the first time on February 11th, in the hopes of meeting the love of their lives.

The cast of Love Is Blind Season 2 is listed below, along with links to their Instagram accounts.

36 years of age

Event Partnership Director is a job title that I have.

@bobby_grigs is his Instagram handle.

32 years old

Client Service Manager is a job title used to describe a person who works in the field of customer service.

@Kara_williams

29 years of age

Consultant Manager is my job title.

@natalieminalee is a user on Instagram.

31 years of age

Clinical Therapist is my profession.

@juhie_f on Instagram

32 years old

Sales Manager is my job title.

@hopeant

30 years of age

Broker is a job title for someone who works as a broker.

@trishachicago_ on Instagram

32 years old

Communication Manager is a job title for someone who works in the field of communications.

@malloryzapata on Instagram

34 years old

Owner of a business

@chassidymickale is a popular Instagram account.

31 y/o

Information Data Analyst is a job title.

lifewithdeeps (Instagram)

32 years old

Hairstylist is my occupation.

Shaina Hurley (@shaina.hurley) is on Instagram.

29 years old

Associate Director of Marketing is a job title for someone who works in the marketing department of a company.

Dnell Ruhl’s Instagram handle is @dnellruhl.

29 years

Partner in Recruitment is my job title.

@liv___harris (Instagram)

28 years of age

Paralegal is a job title.

@aja.mj on Instagram

31 years of age

Medical Software Salesmanship is my line of work.

@caitlinmckee on Instagram

27 years old

Program Coordinator is a job title that is used to describe a person who works in this field.

@iyanna.amor on Instagram

28 years old

Lawyer is my profession.

@hasseebhusn on Instagram

30 years of age

Business Strategy Consultant is my job title.

Miller J 5001 on Instagram: @millerj5001

29 years

Glazier is a job title that is used to describe a person who works in the field of

@kyleabrams10 on Instagram

32 years old

Project Manager is a job title that is used to describe a person who works in the field of

@thejjones_05

30 years old

Executive is a job title for someone who works in the business world.

@rocky_nobullwinkle on Instagram

33yrs

Veterinarian/House DJ is my profession.

@thepuppydoc

32yrs

Advertisement Strategist is a job title for someone who works in the advertising field.

@brianqngo on Instagram

36 years old

VP of Product Marketing is my job title.

@nthompson513 on Instagram

31 y/o

Flight Attendant is a job title that is used to describe a person who works in the aviation industry.

@travel.with.jb

39 years old