Season 2 of ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ will feature Josh Duhamel.

Season 2 of ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ welcomes Josh Duhamel.

Josh Duhamel is on his way to the rink!

ET can confirm that the 49-year-old actor has joined the second season of Disney(plus)’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast.

Duhamel will play Gavin Cole, a former NHL player turned coach, opposite Lauren Graham in the film.

He’s inspirational, charming, and hardcore, and he’s a big believer in the hockey metaphor as a metaphor for life.

He is the director of the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks will spend their second season.

Emilio Estevez, who left the show after the first season, appears to have been replaced by the actor.

In November, the actor, who played Coach Gordon Bombay in the original films, issued a lengthy statement about his departure.

Estevez wrote that his departure from the Disney(plus) show was due to “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute,” not because he was anti-vaccine.

After contracting COVID-19 in August of 2020, Estevez said he “reluctantly soldiered on,” but was unsure how he would stay safe on set.

In part, he wrote, “I questioned the wisdom of returning to make a tv show in the middle of a pandemic and how actors could be considered ‘essential workers.'”

The show’s producer, DTS’s ABC Signature, declined to pick up Estevez’s option for season 2 after the actor, through his reps, refused to provide assurances that he would comply with the show’s new policy requiring the cast and crew in Zone A to comply with COVID vaccinations.

Duhamel is best known for his role in the Netflix series Jupiter Legacy.

He’ll also star alongside Renee Zellweger in NBC’s The Thing About Pam, which will premiere on March 8.

The actor, who recently got engaged, co-stars in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Duhamel called JLo a “force of nature” when ET spoke with him last year about working with her.

“That girl is a force of nature.”

He described her as “a lot of fun to work with.”

“I’d known her for a long time but had never had the opportunity to work with her.

She’s super professional, a lot of fun, and funny, and we just clicked right away.”

