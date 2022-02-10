Season 2 of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”: Dates, Times, Cast, and More

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is finally here, and it’s set in Chicago this time.

Season 1 has been on the air for over two years, and fans are eager to meet the new cast.

Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s premiere date, release date, and more.

Starting in February,

11, Netflix will release ten new episodes of season 2 every Friday.

The first five episodes of season one will be available on Netflix in the first week.

These are the episodes in which the cast members in the pods get to know one another.

They will meet for the first time after becoming engaged.

The couples will then be whisked away to Mexico to physically experience each other.

Friday, February 2nd, is the second week.

Netflix will release episodes 6 through 9 on the 18th.

The cast members will be living together and meeting each other’s families in this location.

The finale will air on Netflix on Friday, February 3rd.

number twenty-five

This is when the audience will find out who made it all the way down the aisle and who didn’t.

Then, on Friday, March 1, fans will be able to catch up with the couples in the “Where are they now?” special.

a)

Season 1’s social experiment proved to be a successful way to find true love, with two successful marriages as a result.

Now, 15 men and 15 women will meet in pods with the sole purpose of finding love without regard for appearances.

The 30 new Love Is Blind cast members, who range in age from 27 to 39, come from a variety of cultural backgrounds, religions, and occupations.

Season 2 will feature people looking for love from all walks of life, from hairstylists and construction workers to veterinarians and executives.

The official Netflix trailer for Love Is Blind Season 2 promises plenty of tears, engagements, and love triangles.

“You guys think you’re compatible?” Shaina says in the trailer, “That’s comical.” Shake says in another scene, “I’m not feeling the animalistic attraction I want to feel.”

Will there be successful marriages in Love Is Blind Season 2? Fans will have to wait and see if another fan-favorite couple like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton will return this season.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind will premiere in February.

On Netflix, it’s number eleven.

Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ are teased by Nick and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.