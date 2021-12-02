Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ welcomes Cara Delevingne.

Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will feature Cara Delevingne as a guest star.

There’s a new character on Only Murders in the Building.

ET confirms that Cara Delevingne has been cast as a series regular in season 2 of Hulu’s dramedy, which also stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery, will be played by the model and actress.

Only Murders in the Building is a true-crime podcast created by three true-crime fans after a gruesome murder takes place inside an exclusive Upper West Side apartment building.

Season 1 ended with Charles-Haden Martin (Martin), Mabel Gomez (Gomez), and Oliver Short (Short) figuring out who the murderer was.

However, they find themselves covered in blood and standing over another dead body before being handcuffed and taken into custody in an unexpected twist.

Delevingne made her acting debut in the 2012 film Anna Karenina, and has since gone on to appear in films such as Margo, Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Suicide Squad.

In addition, she co-stars with Orlando Bloom in the Prime Video film Carnival Row.

The fantasy show has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere next year.

Meanwhile, Gomez previously told ET that she “had a great time” working with Short and Martin, both of whom are comedic geniuses.

“As you can see, I’m struggling to keep my cool,” she admitted.

“Just hanging out with them was so wonderful, and I learned so much from them,” she said. “They’re legends in their own right, but they’re good people, humble, funny, kind, and professional, and it was just the best.”

