Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ has just added brand new cast members.

Season 2 Cast Members for ‘P-Valley’ Have Just Been Announced

P-Valley, a Starz series, is returning to our screens.

The innovative drama series is set in the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa.

Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and the exotic dancers of The Pynk, a mega-popular strip club, are the stars of the show.

Uncle Clifford’s debt problems and her relationship with Lil Murda (J Alphonse Nicholson) were the focus of Season 1.

The series also followed Mercedes (Brandee Evans), the club’s headliner, as she planned to retire and open her own dance studio.

Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), a newcomer, changed everything for everyone when she stumbled into the club one night.

New characters will now be introduced to the series.

Season 2 details from a ‘P-Valley’ star: ‘It’s a Rollercoaster Ride.’

Autumn had saved The Pynk from closing, Mercedes’ dream of opening a dance studio had been stolen from her, Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) had rejected Diamond (Tyler Leply) for her abusive boyfriend, and Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda had split up.

Season 2 will feature a battle of wills between Autumn and Uncle Clifford.

“She came in to get her a** smacked on the dance floor and now she has some ownership in the club,” Hall told ELLE. “The power dynamics at the club have completely changed, and seeing Uncle Clifford and Hailey fight for the throne will be the stuff of legends.”

Mercedes will also need to find the motivation to begin again.

“You’re going to see a lot of things outside the club this season,” Evans told Gold Derby, “making it humanizing as well because everyone has a life when they go home from their job, and so do these women and men in the club.”

Season 2 will also introduce a number of new characters.

Rolando Boyce of The Chi had been cast as Julian, a Chucalissa native, it had previously been announced.

Miracle Watts has joined the cast as a woman involved with Diamond, and Growing Up Hip Hop star Jhonni Blaze confirmed her involvement with the show on The Breakfast Club.

We know rule #24.5 is “No crying at the Pynk,” but this #PValley update has us ready to shed tears of joy https://t.co/AysmSXlD6h — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) February 2, 2022