Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ is rumored to be coming out soon.

The rumored release date for Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ has been revealed.

P-Valley, the hit drama series from Starz, was renewed in July of 2020, but there have been few updates since then.

Due to complications related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the series was delayed, as were many other shows.

However, it appears to be (finally) approaching the air.

Find out when P-Valley Season 2 is set to premiere, as well as other details about the show.

P-Valley will return to Starz on September 1, according to the newspaper The Commercial Appeal.

4, 2022, nearly “two years to the day after the Sept.

The eighth and final episode of its critically acclaimed and highly popular first season will air on June 6, 2020.”

Starz did not respond to emails seeking clarification on the reported release date.

Previously, it was thought that the show would return in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that there will be more episodes this time, with ten instead of eight.

P-Valley follows the day-to-day at The Pynk, a strip club in the fictional Chucalissa, Mississippi, and stars Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Nicco Annan (Claws), and Tyler Lepley (The Haves and Have Nots).

It was created by award-winning writer Katori Hall, and it went on to become one of Starz’s most popular shows after its premiere in 2020.

All the New Cast Members for Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’

The most recent episode ended with Autumn’s abusive ex-boyfriend, Montavius, being shot and killed.

While the shooter’s identity remains unknown, Hall teased that Autumn (Johnson), Mercedes (Brandee Evans), and Uncle Clifford (Annan) are all to blame.

“If they didn’t have a strong bond before, they have an even stronger bond now,” she told Thrillist, “because there’s this secret that exists between all three of them.”

“I believe that as we continue to develop these characters, time will reveal what really happened in the Paradise Room, but there are so many layers to what happened, what the cover-up is, and who is involved in the cover-up.”

I’m just curious as to how people will react.”

Viewers will also see more of the characters’ lives outside of work, according to Evans.

“In season two, you can see that this is way beyond these…

