Season 2 of Peacock’s Punk-Rock Comedy Series has been renewed for a second season.

Season 2 of Peacock’s Punk-Rock Comedy Series has been renewed by the network.

We Are Lady Parts has been renewed for a second season by Peacock.

The show first aired in the United Kingdom over three years ago, and it was picked up by Peacock this summer in the United States.

When Peacock announced the good news on Monday, fans were taken aback.

According to The Wrap, series creator Nida Manzoor said, “I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts.”

“I’m excited to return to the band’s world and learn more about their lives.”

Expect more high-jinks, music, and whimsy in the coming episodes.

“SPARTA!” exclaims the title character.

We Are Lady Parts is a comedy series about Lady Parts, an all-female, all-Muslim punk band attempting to make a name for themselves in London, England.

It focuses on Amina (Anjana Vasan), the group’s new lead guitarist, as she tries to balance music and her PhD studies.

Sarah Kameela Impey (Saira), Juliette Motamed (Bisma), Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Aiysha Hart (Noor), Zaqi Ismail (Ahsan), David Avery (Abdullah), Shobu Kapoor (Seema), and Sofia Barclay (Zarina) are among the other cast members.

So far, the series has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and general audiences.

It first aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom in 2018, and it has since found a new home on Peacock thanks to its cult following.

“With irreverent humor, original storytelling, and boundary-pushing comedy, We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts,” NBCUniversal executive Lisa Katz said.

“We’re ecstatic that this fan-favorite series has been hailed as a watershed moment for Muslim representation on television, and we can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this adoring cast.”

“I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts – for its wit, inventiveness, and representation – and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’ll be able to make another season,” Surian Fletcher-Jones, executive producer, said.

“Nida has a lot to say about modern life, and with this show, she’s found the perfect vehicle to express her unique and inspiring worldview.”

I’m looking forward to hearing Nida’s vision for Season 2.”

Season 1 of We Are Lady Parts is now available to watch on Peacock, but you’ll need a premium subscription…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]