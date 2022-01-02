Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has a lot of twists and turns left.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is full of unexpected twists and turns.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost has left fans speechless.

Tariq St. is the protagonist of the series.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is a man trying to put his life back together after his father’s death.

Despite his best efforts to balance his life as a drug dealer with his life as a college student, it has all caught up with him.

Tariq was arrested for double homicide just as everything seemed to be going his way.

There are still a lot of twists and turns to come in Season 3 because we are only halfway through the season.

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq and Brayden may face some stiff competition.

Power Book II: Ghost’s first five episodes have been a roller coaster ride.

Fans began bracing themselves after Starz released the season 2 description for Ghost.

Courtney Kemp, the creator of the Power Universe, also forewarned fans of what was to come.

“Where we had begun an encroachment of his drug life into his school life with the incidents that occurred in episode 8 with the assassination attempt and the body in the pool, now his entire drug life is crashed into his campus life in a real way,” Kemp told Entertainment Weekly.

“And Tariq has the distinct impression that he’s walking around like a ticking time bomb.

His relationships will become more complicated, and he’ll still have a romantic life while all of this is going on.”

Nobody expected Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) to be revealed as the son of Monet (Mary J Blige) and Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

Fans were also stunned to see Cane (Woody McClain) frame Tariq for double murder.

There are, however, many more twists and turns to come.

Remember how I said there would be a lot of twists and turns that the fans wouldn’t be able to predict??!! THIS IS ONE OF THEM.ZEKE IS OUR HALF-BROTHER!! (hashtag)POWERGHOST

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq will have to deal with the ramifications of murdering Jabari.

We know that now that Tariq is in prison, he will do everything in his power and use every weapon at his disposal to help him reclaim his freedom.

According to a Starz press release, “he turns to those with power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate.”

