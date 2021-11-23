Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Watch the Trailer for Episode 2 Now

Season 2 Trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Power Book II: Ghost premiered on Starz on Sunday, November 5th, after a long wait and much anticipation.

Tariq St. is discovered by the show.

Patrick is attempting to resume his normal life after the assassination of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, but it is proving difficult.

Tariq tries to keep both the police and Monet Tejada at bay in the next episode, which depicts more chaos.

Here is the trailer for Season 2 Episode 2 of Power Book II: Ghost.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1 of Power Book II: Ghost.]

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost picks up almost immediately after Jabari’s death, which was caused by an attempt to blackmail Tariq into allowing him to write a book about his criminal activities.

After overhearing Jabari questioning Tariq about the Tejada family, Cane Tejada was the first to shoot, but Tariq finished him off.

Tariq assures Cane that he will cover up the murder, but police catch up with him after searching Jabari’s phone records and discovering Tariq’s number was the last one he texted.

Tariq’s plan, as seen in the trailer for the second episode, is to blame the murder on someone else while the investigation is ongoing.

The sooner he does, the sooner he can return to work.

He requires the funds not only to compensate Davis MacLean for information on his mother, but also to assist his sister Yaz, who appears to be abducted by authorities.

Cane and Diana Tejada are also ready to branch out, though Monet cautions Cane to keep his roots in mind.

According to Melanie Liburd, Carrie is on a’mission’ to find Jabari’s killer in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Digital Spy caught up with Michael Rainey Jr. as fans wait for the next episode of Power Book II: Ghost.

(Tariq Street)

Patrick) to talk about his character’s future plans.

Tariq will have a “difficult” time dealing with the murder of Jabari while juggling all of his other responsibilities, such as school and drug dealing, according to him.

He explained, “Obviously he’s done this before, it’s not his first time.”

“But, at the end of the day, he’s still a young kid… These are the kinds of things that are going to weigh on him.”

Especially since he has to navigate through the entire school system, then the streets, and then dealing with Yasmine and Grandma, and all of that is just…

