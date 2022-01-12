Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Feature a Major ‘Power’ Character

A Major ‘Power’ Character Will Return in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

At every turn in Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, there have been breathtaking twists.

Tariq St. is a street in New York City.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has been juggling his college life with his secret life as a drug dealer for the Tejada crime family.

What is done in the dark, on the other hand, is always revealed.

That means Tariq is about to fight for his life.

Just when fans thought things couldn’t get any more complicated, we learn that a character from the original Power will make an appearance before the season’s end.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will have a major tie to ‘Empire.’

Tariq has been trying to distance himself from Jabari Reynolds’ (Justin McManus) murder, keep Course Correct afloat, and regain custody of his sister Yasmine since the beginning of the season.

Everything has imploded in his face at this point.

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) has falsely accused him of double murder, causing his relationship with Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) to fall apart.

He lost custody of Yas and is about to stand trial for the murders of Jabari and an NYPD officer.

Fans are barely able to keep up with everything that has happened.

Now we’re learning to anticipate the appearance of a familiar face.

Fans think Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Courtney Kemp, creator of Power Universe, was asked if any previous Power characters would return by the end of the season during a recent Instagram Live with fans.

“The answer is yes,” she replied, without going into further detail, which sent fans into a tailspin.

Fans are wondering if Tariq and his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will ever be reunited, but we do know that Naughton is currently filming the ABC series Queens.

Brayden (Gianni Paolo) recently asked Tariq about 2-Bit (Michael J Ferguson) on the show, which could be a major clue.

Other fans believe Tommy will appear on Ghost again now that Power Book IV: Force is about to premiere.

Tariq’s father’s lawyer gave him a note from his father when he was arrested for double murder.

Some Power fans, on the other hand, believe the letter was written by Tommy.

“I despised it; it was so unlike Ghost and how he treated…

