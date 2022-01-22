Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: An Update

Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has been updated.

Power fans are fortunate to have so many shows running at the same time, but the wait can be excruciating at times.

People are especially excited for the return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the spinoff chronicling Kanan Stark’s rise before his death in the original series, after being left on a cliffhanger.

The show’s first season ended a few months ago, but work on Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is nearly complete.

Raising Kanan was renewed before it even aired because of the buzz surrounding it.

“One season isn’t enough to tell Kanan Stark’s coming-of-age story with his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“With the global demand for more of the Power Universe, it was clear that the Kanan story needed to be continued.”

Kanan was on the run when the show premiered in July 2021 and ended in September 2021.

Raquel had dispatched him to assassinate Detective Malcolm Howard, who is also his father.

He was, however, unsuccessful.

Creator Sascha Penn discussed the upcoming season and confirmed its status in an interview with Deadline published in January.

Penn confirmed, “We are about two-thirds of the way through shooting season two.”

Y’all, the conclusion made us feel like this.

The twists and turns.

The twists.

Everything!

Thank you for spending the entire season with us.

We’ll see you in season two (hashtag)RaisingKananpic.twitter.comUJPjj8d2MZ

When asked for details, star Mekai Curtis told Entertainment Weekly that season 2 would pick up where the show left off. “It’s just the continuation of actions and consequences,” he said.

“Something will happen, and you’ll be able to see how it molds and shapes Kanan’s psyche.”

“The family is in an entirely new space and dynamic now,” he continued, “so it’s them navigating that and figuring out where they can step and where they can’t.”

There are a lot of complicated things going on right now.

It’s incredible.”

Patina Miller (Raquel Thomas), Hailey Kilgore (LaVerne “Jukebox”), and Patina Miller (Raquel Thomas) round out the cast of Raising Kanan.

