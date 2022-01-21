Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’: The First Teaser Teases Charlotte’s New Romance

Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’ Teaser Teases Charlotte’s New Romance

Charlotte Heywood’s broken heart won’t keep her from visiting Sanditon.

The young woman returns to the seaside resort town in a new teaser for Sanditon Season 2 (premiering March 20 on PBS), where new adventures – and new romantic possibilities – await her.

During a visit to an up-and-coming resort town on England’s coast in Season 1, Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) got her first taste of romance, as well as heartbreak.

She was crushed when, after falling hard for the dashing Sidney Parker, he decided to marry a wealthy widow in order to help his brother Tom recover from a disastrous business failure.

Charlotte is reunited with many of her friends from Season 1 in Season 2 of Sanditon.

The 30-second teaser shows her joyful reunion with Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), a wealthy heiress.

There are also glimpses of Sidney’s brothers Tom (Kris Marshall) and Arthur (Turlough Convery), who Charlotte stayed with during her first visit to Sanditon.

Sidney, on the other hand, is conspicuously lacking.

Actor Theo James announced his departure from Sanditon shortly after its unexpected renewal.

It’ll be interesting to see how his absence is explained.

But it’s clear that Charlotte isn’t the same naive young girl we met in season one.

She’s past the traumatic events of the previous summer, which have given her a more nuanced understanding of relationships.

In the teaser, she says, “Love isn’t as simple as you seem to think.”

Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’: PBS Unveils First Looks at 5 New Cast Members

While Sidney has left the show, the second season will welcome a slew of new characters.

Alison (Rosie Graham), Charlotte’s starry-eyed sister, is visiting Sanditon for the first time, and romance is on her mind.

For both women, the army’s arrival in town opens up new opportunities.

Charlotte is seen dancing with Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), one of the soldiers, in the teaser.

He tells her, “You’re unlike any woman I’ve ever met.”

But he isn’t the only one who seems to pique her interest.

She also goes around the ballroom with Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), a wealthy and reclusive businessman.

Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser and Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter are also new to Season 2 of Sanditon.

In addition, Alexander Vlahos has been added to the cast…

