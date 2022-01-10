Season 2 of ‘SexLife’: What We Know and Where the Cast Stands

What We Know About Season 2 of ‘SexLife,’ and Where the Cast Stands

Round two: Netflix’s SexLife drew in viewers with its sultry and steamy storyline, prompting many to demand more.

The show, which is based on BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, debuted on the streaming platform in June 2021, and viewers haven’t stopped talking about it since then.

Billie (Sarah Shahi), her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and Billie’s former lover Brad (Adam Demos) form an enthralling and contentious love triangle.

Throughout the first season, Billie pines for the sex life she had with Brad while also trying to keep things together at home with Cooper and reconnecting with herself.

Shahi — who met Demos, her real-life boyfriend, on set — was initially drawn to the character because of the complex female lead.

Billie’s three-dimensional personality has the actress, like the show’s diehard fans, rooting for a second season.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this.”

The actress told Us Weekly exclusively on the “Watch With Us” podcast in June 2021, “I just never got hired.”

“Everyone wanted to hire me as the tough chick, and they paid me to keep my clothes on.”

For a long time, I’ve wanted to take a chance and cry and display emotional vulnerability.”

The fact that the project was written by a woman and directed entirely by women piqued the Chicago Fire alum’s interest.

“It was just such an ability to stand for something,” she explained. “It was just such an ability to stand for femininity, to be able to be a voice in a way that I felt was really important for women all over the world.”

“You can be a mother and still want to be a sexual goddess.”

They don’t have to give up one of them for the sake of the other.”

The season’s conclusion left many unanswered questions for the audience, which Shahi told Us she hopes the cast can “go into and explore” if the drama is renewed for another season.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about SexLife’s potential second season:

