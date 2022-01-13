Season 2 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Four New Actors as Production Begin

New players have joined Shadows and Bone!

Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan, and Jack Wolfe will join the cast as series regulars in the second season, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Tamar Kir-Bataar will be played by Brophy, Nikolai Lantsov will be played by Gibson, Tolya Yul-Bataar will be played by Tan, and Wylan Hendriks will be played by Wolfe.

The fantasy series’ second season is now in production.

In addition, Nina Zenik’s Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head’s Genya Safin, and Matthias Helvar’s Calahan Skogman have been promoted to series regulars.

Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas will serve as directors for Season 2.

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) are all set to return to the show.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse, which consists of two series of books.

The streaming service announced in June that the show had been renewed for a second season after its premiere in April 2021.

Season 2 will consist of eight brand-new one-hour episodes.

The first season depicted a war-torn world in which Alina Starkov, a lowly soldier and orphan, had just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to her country’s liberation.

With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from her life to train as a member of the Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

Watch the video below to learn more about Shadow and Bone, including what the cast and showrunners had to say to ET about season 2.

